Home Sport Swimming success for Warragul Water Warriors at state championships

Posted on by editor
Attending the Victorian Country Championships are the Warragul Swimming Club team (back, from left) Sahara Hammond, Finn Dowty, coaches Andrew Marks and Jo Ballantyne, Max Richards, Seth Cannon, Patrick Griffin, Sam Wells, Kade Cannon, Thomas Halloran-Lavelle, coach Paul Myers, Campbell Nicholson, (middle, from left) president Toni Halloran-Lavelle, Emily O'Sullivan, Noah Jones, Jess Emmett, Riley Griffin, Jackson Clerks, Callum Halloran-Lavelle, Ben Francis, Makaylen Di Sisto, Laticia Tymensen, (front, from left) Chloe Joiner, Chelsea Spencer, Shani Ballantyne, Lexie Nicholson, Kashya Saunders, Elliot Holden, Jesse Griffin, Declan Thomas, Cailean Thomas, Mollie Dennis and Mayah Cannon.

Warragul Swimming Club recently made the trek down the highway to Warrnambool for the 2020 championships.

The team of 30 swimmers ranged from first timers to veterans, with coaches Paul Myers and Andrew “Marksy” Marks swimming in the 17 and over relays.

Day one brought strong winds and fresh conditions, but the swimmers had some amazing performances and fantastic results.

The club had 25 individual swims, with Mollie Dennis and Kashya Saunders congratulated for awesome swims at their first long course championships.

In total, eight swimmers progressed to 13 finals – Callum Halloran-Lavelle (three); Ben Francis, Mollie Dennis and Paddy Griffin (two); and Chloe Joiner, Finn Dowty, Cailean Thomas and Thomas Halloran-Lavelle (one).

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

 

 

 

