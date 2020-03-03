Frustrating journey for people who lost homes in Bunyip fires

The past 12 months have been a long, frustrating journey for people who lost their homes in the Bunyip Complex Fires last year.

It was not unreasonable for them to expect they may be close to moving into a new home by the first anniversary, creating a new life against the charred memories of that horror first weekend in March.

Thirty homes were destroyed and almost 300 households, farms and businesses were classed as fire affected.

Twelve months on, the 30 families who lost their homes have not rebuilt and face at least another 12 months of renting.

The biggest problem is meeting Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) ratings for planning permits.

Emotionally and financially, fire affected residents are struggling as they battle bureaucratic processes and ongoing costs.

For Jill Clementson, the battle seems never ending.

Her brother Andrew continues living in a caravan on their family property at Garfield North.

Their 92-year-old mother Patricia is in care and neither of them can face showing her the destruction the fire caused.

