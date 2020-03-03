Home News Bunnings development opening pushed back to mid-year

Bunnings development opening pushed back to mid-year

Lengthening of the left-hand turning lane from Queen St into Hazel Drive are among upgrades to the road junction that are expected to start within weeks. An additional access to the off-street car park associated with the $25 million development will also be constructed from Queen St.

The new Bunnings Warehouse in Warragul is now set for a mid-year opening.

The development at the corner of Queen St and Hazel Drive has been a hive of activity with as many as 150 workers on site daily.

It will include Bunnings, a large Kmart store, and Kmart tyre and auto and other retail outlets.

When the go-ahead was given by Baw Baw Shire Council early last year construction costs were estimated at $25 million with fit-outs of the stores to cost an additional estimated $30 million.

Planning took-off after the State Government rezoned the land from bulky goods to retail uses.

About 630 customer car parks will be provided.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

 

 

 

