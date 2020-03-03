Home News $40m roads overhaul as Baw Baw Shire awards new tender

$40m roads overhaul as Baw Baw Shire awards new tender

A major overhaul of Baw Baw Shire’s road maintenance contract has resulted in a new $40 million contractor.

Downer EDI Works Pty Ltd will take over the new contract in July at a cost of $8 million per year.

Annually, it is an increase of $2.3 million on the previous road maintenance contract which councillors recognised had failed to deliver the community’s expected level of service.

The contract also includes an additional $1.2 million to be spent annually on road maintenance works that were not included in past contracts.

The new contract is service focussed with greater intervention levels that council believes will enable the new contractor to deliver works pro-actively and more frequently.

