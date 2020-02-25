Warragul streetscape works achieve plan’s aim

A review of Warragul’s streetscape works has highlighted that works undertaken by Baw Baw Shire have delivered on plans adopted by council 10 years ago.

A review, undertaken by ML Traffic Engineers has found the streetscape works were generally delivering the design intent of the project set out in Warragul’s town centre masterplan.

Amid criticism of the new one way traffic movements in Palmerston and Smith Sts and wider footpaths, Cr Danny Goss last year called for a review of the streetscape project to be delivered to council at the start of 2020.

Cr Goss said the report needed to address whether new car parking arrangements and wider footpaths were operating as intended.

The motion also called on the review to assess whether one way streets were wide enough to cater for cars reversing from car parking spaces.

