Warragul cricketers claim WDCA division four one-day premiership

Warragul are the division four one-day premiers are triumphing over Hallora in a high scoring affair at Eastern Park on Sunday.

Warragul 3/275 (cc) defeated Hallora 8/220 (cc)

Winning the all-important coin toss, Warragul chose to bat first and never looked back.

Amandeep Singh and Steve Tweedle got the Gulls off to an incredible start, with the ball flying to the fence time and time again. Singh was at his devastating best as he passed one milestone and quickly approached another.

When the breakthrough finally came, with the score at 169, Singh had reached triple figures, out for 102 in an innings that included 13 fours and one six.

Tweedle remained focussed as Daniel Best got settled, the pair adding a further 47 to an already intimidating total.

