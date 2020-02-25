Home News Timber strategy leaves Noojee sawmill workers in limbo

Timber strategy leaves Noojee sawmill workers in limbo

A.G. Brown Sawmill workers are anxious about their long-term security in the industry.  At front, Melissa Halligan has a mortgage to pay while Hachalu Dedefo has a wife and three sons to support.

Timber workers at a Noojee sawmill have been left in limbo since the state government announced a strategy to reduce native timber supply agreements.

The strategy announced last year, included an immediate end to logging in old growth forests and a strategy to reduce native timber supply agreements before they cease in 2030.

The 30-year plan for Victoria’s forestry industry was promoted by the government as “securing a sustainable future.”

But there are fears amongst timber industry workers the plan will destroy families and kill small communities.

Under the plan, VicForests will extend existing timber supply agreements until 2024, after which native timber supply will be stepped down before ending in 2030.

Logging in remaining old growth forests ceased immediately, protecting around 90,000 hectares.

Instability in the timber industry is something A.G. Brown Sawmills manager Anthony Wilkes has seen before.

