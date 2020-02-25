Stoll family in quarantine after coronavirus cruise

The coronavirus was destined to spread through the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to local resident Karen Stoll who spent 14 days in so called quarantine.

Karen, her husband Peter and daughter Kimberlee Wright are currently in Darwin undertaking a further 14-day quarantine period. If all goes according to plan they expect to be home on March 4 - 28 days after their cruise would have concluded.

Karen, a former Baw Baw Shire councillor and mayor, has high praise for the cruise company Princess Cruises but is extremely critical of the Australian consular in Japan.

A former nurse, Karen said it became clear very early in their forced quarantine that it wasn’t going to work.

During that time consular officials never visited the ship and she wonders how the Australians on board were considered safe.

Karen, Peter and Kimberlee booked their cruise late and only inside cabins were available.

