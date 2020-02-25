Home News Holden decision shocks Warragul dealership

Holden decision shocks Warragul dealership

Holden enthusiast Jake de Blauw of Darnum, one of the volunteer staff at the Trafalgar Holden Museum, with his favourite among the large collection of cars, a 1965 HD Holden Premier – “absolutely luxury”, he says.

General Motors Holden’s announcement last week that it would withdraw from the Australian market came as a shock to Warragul’s Holden dealership.

“The news came as a shock and was devastating for ourselves and our staff,” manager of Barry Bourke Warragul, Craig Emery, said.

We also have the Renault dealership and used car sales and will aim to build on that, he said.

Mr Emery said its many customers had called inquiring about what GMH’s decision would mean to them. “We are able to assure them we will continue to meet all warranty, servicing and parts needs.”

GMH stopped manufacturing in Australia several years ago.

Mr Emery said Australia could not compete with overseas produced vehicles because of high manufacturing costs and the Australian market had shrunk to just one per cent of GMH’s global sales.

