Drouin required only 10 overs to chase the required wins and lift the under 14 T20 premiership trophy on Sunday morning.

Drouin won the toss and sent Ellinbank in to bat first. The Drouin bowlers shared the workload and struck consistently, leaving Liam Lisle (11), William Auldist (11) and Logan Joyce (10) as the only players to reach double figures.

Ellinbank was all out for 69.

In reply, Drouin raced away to 2/70 in 9.5 overs to be named T20 premiers.