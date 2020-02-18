New kindergarten set to open in Trafalgar next term

A new $1.8 million kindergarten is set to open in Trafalgar next term but Baw Baw Shire has been left to fund car parking and internal fit-out costs after a shortfall in state government funds.

Some councillors questioned where the $1.8 million had been spent given the new building was essentially “two portable classrooms joined together.”

Council last week agreed to provide $150,000 for eight additional onsite car parks, entry and exit points and $85,000 to fund the fit-out to enable the facility to be licensed.

The new kindergarten will cater for 66 children in two rooms, more than double the size of the current Trafalgar Kindergarten.

The new kindergarten has been developed on Education Department land in School Rd, adjacent to Trafalgar Primary School.