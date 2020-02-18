Longwarry slalom skier Tiarnee Browney tops competition

Fifteen-year-old Longwarry slalom skier Tiarnee Browney has returned from the annual Southern 80 competition a winner, taking out the 60 mile an hour event.

A perfect start was key to her victory, winning the event with a time of 10:52 to finish nine seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

Tiarnee, who only began skiing three years ago when she was 12, said she found a passion for the sport after seeing her family participate.

“My stepdad started racing and I kind of just got into it and wanted to do it,” she said. “I had to learn how to slalom ski first then I’ve just gone on from there.”

Her stepdad, Leigh McDonald, also known as ‘JB’ said that despite a few issues with the boat leading up to the race, they were able to recover on the day of the competition.