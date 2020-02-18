Information session for proposed Longwarry saleyards

Supportive farmers and concerned residents came together last week during an Environment Protection Authority information session for the proposed Longwarry saleyards development.

While farmers praised the development as a “must” for the shire, community members and neighbours to the Thornell Rd development site wanted answers to a list of questions.

The information session, organised by the EPA as part of its works approval process, also included Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd directors and planning consultant as well as Baw Baw Shire planning representatives.

Planning details for the $13 million regional saleyards development have been lodged with Baw Baw Shire.

As part of the planning process, an EPA works approval is required for industrial and waste management activities.