Flooding hits West Gippsland after wild storm

Malcolm Dickson (left) and Liam Dickson use mops and brooms to keep floodwaters out of Dicksons Mensland in Smith St, Warragul before sandbags arrive.

A wild storm dumped up to 90mm of rain on parts of West Gippsland on Friday.

Hitting West Gippsland just after 4pm, Warragul residents reported up to 80mm of rain whilst one Yarragon resident reported 60mm in just 20 minutes during the storm and 93mm overall.

The storm caused flash flooding, trees across roads, power outages and even resulted in a shed floating into a neighbouring yard.

Hundreds of households across the district were left without power in its aftermath.

The storm was hit and miss with some towns reporting less than 10mm of rain and others, like some areas of Warragul, receiving up to 80mm.

