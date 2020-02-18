East tops West in WDCA bushfire charity cricket match

Sam Batson’s East All Stars have come out on top after defeating the West All Stars by just one wicket during Sunday’s Mindfull Aus Bushfire charity match held at Western Park.

In front of a crowd of fans, the day began with a visit from Melbourne Stars star Glenn Maxwell, who took the time to speak to many fans, signing autographs and taking photos before reporting to the middle with the captains to toss the coin.

Maxwell said that being able to be involved in a small way was a privilege and also reminded him of his local playing days.

“I played a few rep games out this way actually against East Gippsland, especially on a Sunday. It’s a great privilege to come down, we’ve had pretty devastating fires across here so today is a great cause and to toss the coin and help out is only a small thing I can do, but hopefully it makes a difference to a few people,” he said.