Alison Leighton resigns as Baw Baw Shire CEO

Baw Baw Shire chief executive officer Alison Leighton has resigned, halfway through her five-year contract.

Ms Leighton is leaving to join Melbourne City Council as general manager - strategy, planning and climate change, a position she said was a once in a lifetime career opportunity.

She began with the organisation in August 2017, coming to Baw Baw from Mornington Shire Council. She was appointed on a five-year contract.

Mayor Danny Goss said in her time at Baw Baw, Ms Leighton was dedicated and committed to improving the organisation’s culture, which resulted in a significant improvement in staff engagement levels and reducing staff turnover.

Ms Leighton will finish on March 13.