Yarragon calls for junior footballers

As the year continues to rattle along at breakneck speed one thing is for certain, football is just around the corner and the Yarragon Junior Football Club are hoping that they can encourage a few more numbers down to Dowton Park.
Despite being a small town 10 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Warragul, Yarragon fielded three junior teams last year in under 10s, under 12s and under 14s.
However, secretary Brad Hosking said the teams were still need more players.
“It’s reasonably stable, there will hopefully be a little bit of growth this year, but we are still in need of players. We often have to borrow players from other teams,” he said.
Yarragon compete in the Warragul and District Junior Football League, which contains teams like the Warragul Blues, Warranor, Ellinbank and others which are vastly larger in number.
