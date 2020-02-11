Warragul has wettest January since 1991 with 116mm of rain

If history is any guide, the Warragul area could be in for an above average year for the amount of rain it gets.

Last month’s rain gave a good start to the year; the 116.6 millimetres recorded in Warragul was the wettest January since 1991.

And it was only the ninth time in the past 115 years that there’d been more than 100 millimetres for the first month of the year.

In all but one of those nine years the total for the year topped 1000 millimetres. The annual average since 1905 is 1007 millimetres but January has averaged only 50.7 millimetres.

And this month has already produced some good follow up rain.

In Warragul, the first couple of February days added another 22 millimetres and some higher falls have been unofficially recorded in pockets of outlying areas.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.