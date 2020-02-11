Multicultural groups connect at Warragul Community House

Warragul Community House has been awarded funding to help multicultural groups connect more with the community.

About 18 months ago, the community house helped form the multicultural friendship group, which helps new residents from many backgrounds who have decided to call Warragul and its surrounds home.

Community House manager Rosemary Allica said the group enabled those new to the area to connect with others.

“When you’re new to a country, everything is unfamiliar, the shops, people, driving, so we established this group so they can come together and share information and knowledge as well as listen to some speakers as well,” she said.

The group also takes trips to different regions, broadening their friendship group.

“It’s having a huge impact on people, so we thought we needed to increase that, so we applied for some funding to become a multicultural hub,” she said.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.