McCoy family imprisoned by Longwarry saleyards development

Ben and Melissa McCoy feel like they are living a nightmare after a regional saleyards development was proposed just 250 metres from their Longwarry property.

The immediate neighbours to a proposed regional saleyards development feel like they are living a nightmare.

The McCoy family has lived at their Sand Rd property for almost two years.

Melissa and Ben had barely had a chance to settle in when rumours circled about a saleyards development.  Then, within months of them unpacking, came the news that a local consortium was planning a saleyards development in Thornell Rd.

The young family lives at the corner of Sand and Thornell Rds.  Their one hectare property is the immediate neighbour to where a $13 million saleyards development has been proposed.

Only 250 metres from the saleyards’ development, Melissa said even a buffer zone would do little to stop the impact on their home and lifestyle.

Instead, she said they now face the prospect of being “imprisoned by a 3.8 metre wall” along their boundary, the only separation between them and the saleyards.

Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd has lodged a planning application with Baw Baw Shire for a saleyards development on a 23 hectare farm zoned property in Thornell Rd.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

 

