Longwarry bowls into WGBD division one finals

Trafalgar bowler John Cornish bowls against Longwarry in division one action on Saturday.  Trafalgar won 103/68 but fell just short of knocking Longwarry out of fourth place and gain a finals berth.

Longwarry has scored a berth in the division one finals after finishing fourth on the ladder despite a heavy loss to Trafalgar on Saturday.

The home side handled the conditions better than Longwarry to score a 35-shot win.

Division one: Longwarry 0/68 lost to Trafalgar 20/103.

Elio Meggetto, Judy Eastwell, Kenneth Towt and Barry White (skip) lost to Steve Jones’ team 12/31.  Brian Hennessy, Mark Serong, Ian Peterson and Russell White (skip) lost to Ian Miles’ team 19/22.  Glenn Pask, Grant Pask, Jason Lieshout and Slim Eastwell (skip) lost to Tommy Lodge’s team 20/28.  Ken White, Simon Counsel, Hank Metselaar and John McCarthy (skip) lost to Paul Dawson’s team 17/32.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

 

 

 

