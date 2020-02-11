Broadbent promises Bunyip fire victims equal treatment

Member for Monash Russell Broadbent has promised Bunyip Complex Fire residents will receive every government benefit being offered to the victims of East Gippsland and interstate fires.

Tonimbuk, Garfield North and Bunyip North residents says they continue to battle bureaucracy as they attempt to rebuild homes and access government assistance.

Since the recent East Gippsland and New South Wales fires, they feel abandoned.

Bunyip Complex Fires Community Recovery Committee president Tony Fitzgerald has called for parity in relief funding being offered to fire victims.

“We’re not only forgotten, we aren’t on the radar.

“What’s the difference to people losing their house in March (last year) to losing it in the November or January fires,” he said.

Last week, Mr Broadbent told his federal colleagues that every Australian impacted by fires had to be treated equally.

He spoke in federal parliament on Wednesday, saying the tragedy of recent fires had brought home the pain being felt by fire affected residents in last year’s Bunyip Complex Fires.

