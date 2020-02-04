Hallyburton takes victory in first Joustra 100 Handicap

La Trobe Valley hardman Chris Joustra usually complains at the end of Warragul Cycling club races that they are too short.

“Real bike races are at least 100 kilometres long,” he says. The cycling club grew tired of his objections and so, decided to grant his wish, sure that others would not share his desire for 100k races the club expected a small field and a one-off event.

They were wrong. The Joustra 100 Handicap proved a great success.

Entries kept growing during the week and on the day 35 brave souls pinned on a number. In an innovative approach to handicap racing, there were only three bunches. The scratch group would do 13 laps of the 8.13km Darnum circuit. This would give them 105km in total. The chopping block group would do 12 laps for 98km and the limit bunch would do 11 laps.

Handicapper Shane Stiles had done the sums. If scratch averaged 40km/h, chopping block averaged 37km/h and limit averaged 34/km/h all the bunches would come together at the finish.

Scratch started first with a strong group of 14 riders. Former Australian Criterium Champion and pro bike rider Brenton Jones, and Paul Collins, who does the same number of kilometres a week as most pros, were the riders to watch. The rest would help when they could. Brenton and Paul kept the pace moderate for the first four laps but were not going fast enough to catch the large chopping block group.

Chopping block had 16 riders and was joined on lap two by Matt Parkinson to make it 17. Matt had slept in and it appeared he didn’t want to ride with scratch.

Warragul riders were perplexed by the tactics of the “Life of bikes” team. With over 90 km still to race, they attacked off the front and tried to ride away. That didn’t last long. By lap three some semblance of order had been established and at times all 17 riders were rolling through. Scratch would struggle to catch them.