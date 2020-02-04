Factory plans revealed for Sutton St site

Development plans for a training and education facility with on-site accommodation for more than 400 students have been revealed for the old Miller’s Thread Factory in Warragul.

Miller Factory Property Holdings submitted a planning permit application last week, outlining plans for a $4.8 million development on the Sutton St site that will retain the historic building’s façade.

The development could see multiple registered training organisations including TAFE colleges and universities operate at the campus, offering vocational education training (VET) courses.

Up to 600 student placements will be available at the facility, as well as on-site accommodation for 424 students.

Project manager Peter O’Dea said it was an exciting project for the town and would offer a diverse range of training opportunities to local and international students.

He said the accommodation facilities would fill an increasing need for international students seeking study placements.

The accommodation will include single room and dormitory style rooms.

Mr O’Dea said 60 teaching position would be created at the campus while students would have opportunities to undertake training placements at local businesses.

The planning permit lodged with Baw Baw Shire seeks to change the use of the site for a registered training facility and associated building works.

If planning processes and building works progress smoothly, Mr O’Dea said the campus and accommodation could be open by February next year.

Miller Factory Property Holdings purchased the building and 12,000 square metre site last year from St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School.

The school had used the building for its year nine campus.

Online sales data for the property showed the site sold for $3.1 million.

Mr O’Dea said the building had been designed with the intention of resurrecting the community function of the factory.