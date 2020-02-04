EPA calls for input into saleyards plans at Longwarry

The Environment Protection Authority is encouraging community members to have their say on a proposed saleyards development in Longwarry.

Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd has lodged a planning application with Baw Baw Shire for a $13 million saleyards development in Thornell Rd.

As part of the planning process, an EPA works approval

is required for industrial and waste management activities that have the potential for significant environmental impact.

Where a works approval is granted, it includes specific environmental conditions the company must meet for the project to go ahead.

The 23 hectare property is currently zoned farming.

The application states Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd “comprises local farmers, stock and station agents and businessmen with over 30 years of experience in the livestock industry.”

The planning application is for “the use and development of a saleyard, the construction and display of a floodlit business identification sign, reduction to car parking requirements, removal of native vegetation and creation of access to a road in a road zone.”

The application is for a fully roofed saleyard with holding pens, sale pens, drafting and loading/unloading facilities.

The plan also includes an office building with amenities and a café; parking for trucks and cars; a three-bay truck wash; a maintenance and truck driver amenity shed; a surface water wetland; rainwater tanks; treatment ponds to treat wastewater; landscaping, and a floodlit sign.

The saleyards will accommodate up to 132,000 cattle per annum including 120,000 cattle and 12,000 bobby calves.

The company proposes to conduct sales on Mondays, Tuesdays, every second Thursday and the first and third Fridays of the month. Operating hours will be 8am to 2pm, with a 10pm curfew for the delivery of cattle the night before a sale.

On site car parking will cater for 190 light vehicles and 18 heavy vehicles.