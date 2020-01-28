Volunteers honoured during Baw Baw Awards

Volunteerism was the focus of Baw Baw Shire’s Australia Day awards last week, which acknowledged outstanding community contributions by a number of individuals and groups.

Twelve separate awards were presented including citizen of the year to Brett Kersten and young citizen of the year to Jessica Hickford.

Medallions were presented to seven individuals while Baw Baw Food Relief, Gippsland Pride Roller Derby and a multicultural friendship group also were acknowledged.

The awards presentation was hosted by deputy mayor Peter Kostos at the Warragul Country Club last Tuesday night.

Australia Day ambassador and radiologist Yvonne Ho was guest speaker, talking about what being an Australian means to her and volunteers in the community.

“Without volunteers Australia would come to a standstill,” Dr Ho said.

“You give your time in a time poor world and have chosen to give the most previous commodity in the world, your time.”

Dr Ho spoke about her work following the Ladbroke Grove rail crash in London in which 31 people died and then in Singapore during the SARS outbreak.

She was passionate about being Australian.

“I have never been so proud to be Australian; proud because we share friendship, mutual respect and unconditional assistance.

Dr Ho said regardless of whether you were born in Australia or had the opportunity to become a citizen, “we all have the opportunity to contribute to our community.”

“We may all look different but we have pockets of shared characteristics and share experiences like volunteering in our community.

“We are many, but we are also one,” Dr Ho said.

Citizen of the Year - Brett Kersten

Cr Kostos said following a career with the Australian Defence Force, Royal Australian Engineers and Victorian Police, Brett immersed himself in his community and made an incredible impact.

He said Brett was involved in several local organisations and continually volunteered his time, energy and money to improve the lives of the young, elderly and disabled.

Brett is a member Warragul RSL, Gippsland Young Veterans and First Responders Support Group.

“Over the last few years, Brett has volunteered countless hours and helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Warragul and West Gippsland community. He even dips into his own pocket to supply families with groceries, clothing, support and assistance for no reward or recognition,” Cr Kostos said.

Brett said he volunteered his time because he enjoyed helping people to make their lives easier.

He said volunteering and assisting people was an amazing reward in itself without receiving awards.