OAM awarded to Bunyip’s Tony Arrigo

The awarding of an Order of Australia (OAM) to Bunyip’s Antonio (Tony) Arrigo in the Australia Day honours has come at an appropriate time.

One of the numerous local organisations to which he has devoted his energies over many years, the Bunyip Strikers Soccer Club, is soon to officially open its new $3 million pavilion at the town’s recreation reserve.

Mr Arrigo, 75, was not only the driving force behind the building project but of the club itself.

Settling in Bunyip after migrating to Australia from Italy in 1962, Mr Arrigo long held a dream to have a soccer club at Bunyip.

After retiring from work at Berwick Potteries in 2007 he set about making the dream come true.

He organised a committee to help him get the wheels turning; he is the foundation president, with his wife Carmelina joining him on the committee and with Roman Kulkewycz as secretary and Alan Cole treasurer.

“We synchronised our goals and propelled the Club forward,” he said.

The soccer club was born and a rough patch of ground at the recreation reserve set aside for soccer pitches.

Within two years Bunyip Strikers was playing in the prestigious Football Federation of Victoria competition and the club has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Mr Arrigo was president for seven years but has always been a stalwart and hard worker for the club, a contribution recognised with being awarded life membership in 2018.

After his retirement he threw his energies into giving back to the community in acknowledgement of the kindness shown to him by the Bunyip people.

“I remember when I first came to live in Bunyip after arriving from Italy how friendly and welcoming the locals were to me.

“I love Bunyip and its people and hope to be able to continue to serve my community for many more years.”