Home News Neerim Rodeo another huge success

Neerim Rodeo another huge success

Posted on by editor
Local residents L/R - Ella Hurst, Georgie Snell, Jess Gilbertson, Lily Muratore got right into the spirit of the Neerim Rodeo on a perfect day

Local residents L/R - Ella Hurst, Georgie Snell, Jess Gilbertson, Lily Muratore got right into the spirit of the Neerim Rodeo on a perfect day

The Neerim Rodeo was held on Saturday night, with a huge turnout enjoying many different activities throughout the evening.

With many events in the ring on offer, outside the complex the patrons could enjoy woodcarving, lawn mower racing, laser skirmish and many more.

Junior events were also run alongside the main event, with junior barrel racing a big hit among the crowd. There were also many community volunteers who got involved on the night, with the Neerim South Football Club just one, helping out with refreshments and a barbecue.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature