Neerim Rodeo another huge success

The Neerim Rodeo was held on Saturday night, with a huge turnout enjoying many different activities throughout the evening.

With many events in the ring on offer, outside the complex the patrons could enjoy woodcarving, lawn mower racing, laser skirmish and many more.

Junior events were also run alongside the main event, with junior barrel racing a big hit among the crowd. There were also many community volunteers who got involved on the night, with the Neerim South Football Club just one, helping out with refreshments and a barbecue.