Lapidary clubs put on a gem of a show in Yarragon

Recently, the Warragul and District Lapidary Club held their annual Jewellery and Gem Show at the Yarragon Public Hall.

President Nick Johnson said that despite a few less attendees than previous years, sales were still good.

“The numbers were down a little, but I think there were a few contributing factors for that, the weather and also the recent fires may have been a part of the reason,” he said. “We still had really good sales however despite the dip in numbers,” he added.

Patrons were given the opportunity to view shaped and sharpened stones, gems and jewellery, while also participating in a few activities such as panning for gold and also faceting demonstrations.

With hand designed jewellery and showcases of beautifully cut and polished gemstones, there was plenty to see and buy for those passing through, with hundreds flowing through the hall across the two day event.

Mr Johnson said that there were over 30 stallholders that attended the show selling their jewellery or displaying their gems.

“We had over 30 stallholders and clubs from Warragul, Maffra, Bairnsdale and Morwell represented which was great to see,” he said.

“It was a really good weekend and running it for the first time as president, I was really happy with the whole event,” Mr Johnson said.