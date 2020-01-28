Annual Warragul pro am contested at the Country Club

Saturday’s saw the annual Warragul pro-am contested. Perfect scoring conditions saw the many spectators treated to some excellent golf from the 60 plus professionals competing on the first leg of the Gippsland sweep. Full fields teed up for both AM and PM fields. There was a triple dead heat when James Marchesani, Rory Bourke, and Chris Wood all shot course equalling scores of seven under 64. One shot back on 65 were Ash Hall and Ryan Lynch. The ladies event was won by Gillian Rae on 77. The putt-off between the professionals and amateurs was won by Warragul’s Craig Black. The amateurs contested a stableford. Amateur results A Grade Men: Ben Edmonds 42, Tony Bickley 39, Peter Gilpin 39, Leigh Lambert 38. B Grade Men: Wayne Farnham 39, Jack O’Dwyer 38, Michael Hodge 37, Dale Bainbridge 39. Women: Janine Williams 36, Simone Herbel 33, Helen Keith 33. Team event: Shane Horan, Ben Edmonds, Alan Wood, James Marchesani 121. Steve Porch, Brian Hemming, Justin Warren, Chris Wood 120. Ladies team: Janine Williams, Sharni Gentile, Carmen Christie, Sienna Vogus 105. NTP: Men: Dennis Joyce seventh, Brenton Ould 15th, Jeff Herdman 18th. Women: Janine Williams seventh, Simone herbel 15th. Professionals: Chris Wood seventh, Rory Bourke 15th, Jay Mackenzie 18th. Longest drive: Mitch Clarke. Professional: James Marchesani.

To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print

from all good newsagents and convenience stores

or in digital format here

If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here