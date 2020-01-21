Warragul Swimming Club successful at championships

Warragul Swimming Club recorded extraordinary results after sending its biggest team in recorded history to the Victorian State Championships.

The championships attracted the best swimmers from around Australia as well as teams from New Zealand, Japan and Hong Kong.

The Warragul Swimming Club (WSC) team comprised of nine swimmers, Molly Dennis, Jess Emmett, Ben Francis, Paddy Griffin, Riley Griffin, Callum Halloran-Lavelle, Anton Risch, Izzy Risch and Chelsea Spencer. They were entered into a combined 39 events.

An additional 11 swimmers joined them for relays, with Mayah Cannon, Laticia Tymensen, Alexandra Nicholson, Bianca Zurrer, Sahara Hammond, Emily O’Sullivan, Sam Wells, Seth Cannon, Cailean Thomas, Thomas Halloran Lavelle, Finn Dowty and Noah Jones racing alongside their teammates.

The club had some extraordinary results, including a medal in the boys 12 to 15 years 4 x 50m freestyle relay.

Warragul’s very own “awesome foursome” - Callum, Anton, Ben and Riley - smashed the competition, producing a 3.17 second personal best to take home the silver medal in a national qualifying time.

They were the only country relay team to get on the podium at the five-day event and the first ever Warragul relay team to achieve this outstanding result.

When Riley Griffin was unavailable, Seth Cannon stepped in for the boys 12 to 15 medley relay, helping to secure fourth place and another national qualifying time – missing out on third by only 0.25 of a second.