Lardner Park CEO has big vision for Farm World and other events

Lardner Park’s new chief executive officer Craig Debnam has a vision to reinvigorate Farm World as a field days event for farmers, while seizing opportunities for events and functions at the property.

“I want to see Farm World develop and prosper and grow. But Lardner Park needs Farm World to be less of the financial contribution…we need all these other events to contribute while never forgetting where we evolved from.

“We are good at Farm World so let’s build on that, it’s our core. We can attract new events but our core is a beautiful, unique property to conduct events on,” he said.

Craig hit the ground running when he took over the reins last month and within two weeks faced one of Lardner Park’s biggest events of the year with Beyond the Valley.

Craig comes from a business background, being general manager of Viatek for 28 years for the Warragul branch and south east Victoria.

He was a major part of the business’ growth from one store to 410 staff at 23 locations across three states.

During his time with Viatek, Craig said he built a strong local network and has been heavily involved in the local community.

His board and club commitments include board chair at the Club Hotel, a member of the West Gippsland Healthcare Group’s community voices group, Warragul Blues Junior Football Club vice president and a committee member for Baw Baw’s Big Blokes Barbecue.

He was born and bred in Warragul and has family connections around the Lardner, Drouin South and Hallora district.