Kumara masterclass sees Panthers past Hawks

In a match with potential finals ramifications, Yarragon continued its brilliant form to keep its one-day final chances firmly alive.

Winning the toss and batting, the Panthers commenced poorly with Lasi Amaroosyria gone early to leave Yarragon in an early hole.

Fortunately for them, this brought Gamini Kumara to the crease and the legendary Yarragon batsman made Drouin feel the brunt of his class. First, he added 57 crucial runs with Jake Borsato (19), who was smartly stumped off the bowling of Mitch Smith (1-29). Next, Kumara found slight support in Lahiru Jayakody (16), although Sam Van Der Zalm removed the dangerous middle-order batsman before he could really get going.

With the score on 94, the match was well and truly in the balance. The defining moment was to come when Nuwan Perera began his innings, as he and good friend Kumara batted superbly to put an exclamation point on Yarragon's innings.

Kumara's natural acceleration was complemented by Perera's typical aggressive stroke-play, the duo added 77 before Perera (34) was dismissed, shortly followed by Kumara (95) who fell just short of another century.

Ash Smith (20) added handy runs at the end as Yarragon made an imposing 6-210; a total that would put them firmly in the top three.

In reply, Drouin found runs in two who made ducks last week, with Damon Healy (38) and Sam Wyatt (30) providing a strong foundation for the innings.

However, the infusion of Ishan Ratnayake proved to be the difference. The pair both fell to the Sri Lankan quick, sparking a massive collapse that would end the Hawks' chances.

Gamini Kumara (4-30) was once again in the thick of the action, he and Amaroosyria (2-18) annihilating Drouin's middle-order to railroad any chance of Drouin victory. A late partnership lead by Mitch Smith (21*) made the scoreboard look a little better, but ultimately Drouin was outclassed and fell 34 runs short.