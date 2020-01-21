Fire devastates Neerim South home

A Neerim South house, known to most locals as the former medical clinic, was destroyed by fire on Thursday.

The fire was discovered by owner Steve Jedynak when he returned home from the hospital at about 11am. Dr Jedynak was not injured and managed to escape the house before fire engulfed the whole premises.

The Main Neerim Rd house is owned by Dr Jedynak and his doctor wife Liz Fitzgerald.

The front section of the house was used as a medical clinic until 2009. It is not confirmed whether old medical records were lost in the fire.

Neerim South CFA captain Brian Barwick said it was a “devastating loss for them”.

“They are in shock, they have lost everything. They are a massive part of our community and have been a big part of the town for 40 years,” he said.

Drs Jedynak and Fitzgerald acknowledged the work of CFA members and police in ensuring everyone’s safety and preventing damage to adjoining houses.

They thanked everyone for their concern and care following the fire and “the warmth and help from our wonderful community”.

Mr Barwick said more than 50 firefighters tried to bring the blaze under control but almost the whole house was destroyed.

He said Dr Jedynak had gone home from the hospital late Thursday morning and could smell smoke when he walked into the house.