WDCA fall just short in final of Country Week Carnival

The Warragul and District Cricket Association have fallen short to Sale-Maffra in the final of the Under 15 Country Week tournament in Moe.

After setting Warragul 117 for victory on a good wicket, Patrick Ireland and Tom Wans got the side off to a good start, before an outswinger from Sale-Maffra’s opening bowler Austin Anlezark caught the edge of Ireland’s bat, seeing him depart for a briskly made 12.

As Lane Ward joined Wans in the middle, they began to build a steady partnership, seeing the score to 1/32, before Wans was stumped by keeper Tristan Neaves. This caused the district to stumble.

They lost 4/10 to be hanging on at 5/42; desperately looking for someone to support Ward, who was moving along nicely.

It wasn’t to be, however, with Sale-Maffra’s Mason Annear ripping through the middle order to claim 5/17, including the runout of in form batsman Ward for 26, to all but seal the victory for his side as they rolled Warragul and District for 79.

Despite the loss in the final, coach Richard Wans said the week was a successful one for the team in what was a shortened tournament due to the smoky conditions in the region, reducing the matches to 30 overs per side.

“It meant a change to our game plan to a certain degree. We worked on a fairly strong plan of moving through different phases, but with the shortened game, good cricket shots are still good cricket shots which we were able to do for much of the tournament,” he said.

With an agonising one-run loss to Bairnsdale earlier in the week, Wans said he was proud of his team for picking themselves up and making the final.