Victoria suffers its highest road toll in three years

Police will continue to drive home road safety messages this year, following the highest road toll in three years which showed the majority of fatalities occurring on regional roads.

The Baw Baw police services area was not exempt from the road toll, with four fatalities recorded.

Baw Baw highway patrol acting sergeant Grant Phillips said four fatalities was four too many.

Acting Sgt Phillips said police would not be letting down their guard and will remain vigilant in policing local roads this year.

He said it was not just about fatality statistics, but also the many drivers and passengers impacted each year by life changing injuries in serious injury collisions.

Acting Sgt Phillips said speed, alcohol, drugs, fatigue and distraction continued to be the five key contributors to the road toll.

“We will continue to be vigilant and not give up the fight against road trauma. It affects so many people in the community, there is a ripple effect.

“People are still speeding. It is a small percentage of people that are breaking the law but the ones that do are doing high speeds and often involve alcohol and drugs,” he said.

Acting Sgt Phillips said while speeding offences were a concern along the freeway, mobile phone distraction was the major issue on local roads.

He said police also continued to focus efforts on drink driving and drug testing.

For the Baw Baw psa, there were four fatalities in 2019 – a motorcyclist in Trafalgar, a single vehicle collision in Westernport Rd, near Ripplebrook and a double fatality near the Thomson Dam.

Road trauma data released by the TAC last week showed the majority of the 146 deaths on regional roads last year were people driving in their local area.