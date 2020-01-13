Quality prevails in Grand Cup Triumph

It was a case of second time lucky in a country cup for lightly-raced NSW speedster La Grand Quality when he careered away with the group two Warragul Cup Final on Saturday night.

It was an emotion-charged triumph for trainer Darryl Thomas and owner/breeder Kellie Fogarty, with La Grand Quality surviving two serious car accidents along the path to emulating his superstar sire El Grand Senor, which won the Warragul Cup in 2011.

“He’s a tough dog,” Thomas glowed after the 460m race. “He’s pretty mentally strong; you have to be to win these races. We’re just rapt. I’m pretty lost for words actually.”

After breaking the Maitland 450m record in late October at just his ninth start, La Grand Quality made a huge impression during the Ballarat Cup series, breaking the 390m track record in a trial, winning his heat and running a close fourth to Western Envoy in the final.

La Grand Quality made his next appearance in the Warragul Cup heats and earned a second crack at a Victorian provincial feature with a near-record 25.40s victory, the second fastest qualifying time behind Hooked On Scotch’s 25.34s.

The Cup final changed complexion dramatically with the scratching of Hooked On Scotch, which resulted in Melbourne Cup hero Whiskey Riot ($3.50), La Grand Quality ($3.70) and Bendigo Cup winner Crimson Vixen ($3.90) disputing favouritism.

La Grand Quality came out running from box six and, after settling second behind Crimson Vixen, and he had the leader in his crosshairs turning for home.