Greenshields Road residents welcome council help to improve intersection

A resident’s request regarding the blind turn at Greenshields Rd in Warragul West has finally begun to be heard, after several near misses due to overgrown trees and shrubs surrounding the intersection.

Helen Cane, a long-time resident on Greenshields Rd said the intersection was one of the most dangerous she had encountered and an incredibly busy one.

“When you come from Drouin to turn here into Greenshields Rd, you have absolutely no vision of what’s coming,” she said. “It’s a 100 km/h rated road, and I’ve had three very close encounters, one where I had to swerve to avoid the oncoming car that I just didn’t see due to the trees and grass.”

Mrs Case said council had undertaken some grass cutting, however it hadn’t helped the situation, with the corner still being impeded by the low hanging branches.

“They did come out, but I can’t actually see where it’s changed very much. We would love the council to trim the lower branches so we can see through, it would make it a lot safer, as well as keeping the fire danger lowered too,” she said.

Baw Baw Shire acting chief executive officer Mark Dupe said council had seen the request and was acting on it. A meeting was held on Friday with an arborist to discuss the next steps, which was welcomed by Mrs Cane.