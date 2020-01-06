Overall crowd behaviour praised at Beyond the Valley

Overall crowd behaviour was praised as the fifth edition of Beyond the Valley festival attracted 20,000 revellers to Lardner Park to bring in the new year.

Reports indicate local businesses benefitted from an influx of festival goers who sought refuge from the heat at local cafes, pubs and the cinema.

Organisers labelled the four-day music festival a huge success although attendees faced some tough weather conditions. The music stages all ran to schedule and buses were put on to allow patrons to escape the heat in Warragul and Drouin.

Victoria Police reported 45 drug-related arrests across the four days whilst Ambulance Victoria transported eight people from the site to hospital for both medical and alcohol or drug related issues.

Whilst happy with the conduct of the majority of festival-goers, police also expressed disappointment with the number of people driving away from the site under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Lardner Park chief executive officer Craig Debnam praised everyone who came together to enable 20,000 young people to have fun across four days, labelling it a “huge success” and “a real windfall for the towns”.

Mr Debnam said some patrons had been stuck in lines waiting entry due to stringent searches. Free icy poles and water were handed out to those people.