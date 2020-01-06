Marist Sion College impresses in Queensland carnival

Recently, some Marist-Sion College cricketers left for Queensland to play in the 47th Australasian Marist Cricket Carnival to be hosted by Marist College Ashgrove.

The Marist-Sion College boys spent the week in the company of and playing against the host school, with Marist College Canberra, St Francis Xavier College Newcastle NSW, Sacred Heart Auckland, New Zealand, Trinity College Beenleigh, QLD, Sacred Heart, Adelaide SA and Lavalla College Traralgon also joining them in Queensland. This year’s squad was Matthew Garner (captain), Patrick Ireland (vice captain), Brayden Notman, Aidan Fox, Liam Serong, Matthew Roberts, Bryce Joyce, Ben Dixon, Fintan Fox, Lane Ward, Luke Garner, Jack Logan and Munashe Munjoma.

With a very young team coached by Jacques Augustin and managed by Dean Hendrikse, the boys were super-competitive and showed that they could mix it with some of the best sporting schools in Australia and New Zealand. The team was made up of three Year 8 students, seven Year 9s, two Year 10s and one top age Year 11, with Year 12 students ineligible having already finished school. The team won two games and lost two games to play off for 5th. They lost a good game of cricket to St Francis Xavier College Newcastle NSW to finish 6th with a 2-3 record.

In Game 1 against Marist College Canberra, the boys were sent into bat at Matthew Hayden Oval, However, they struggled to string together consistent partnerships and were bowled out for 127. Openers Patrick Ireland (12) and Brayden Notman (20), as well as Lane Ward (12) and Aidan Fox (13) all got starts but failed to build on that early promise. Matthew Roberts was best with 41 including three big sixes. Defending the total, Liam Serong was player of the day for Marist-Sion College taking 2 for 12 off 6 overs but Marist Canberra comfortably got the total five wickets down.