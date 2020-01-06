Locals get behind hay drive for farmers impacted by fires

A local hay drive for drought stricken farmers in East Gippsland has quickly escalated in response to the bushfire crisis.

Warragul Lions Club president Peter Hammond said it was devastating to see the impact of the East Gippsland fires and urged the community to get behind its hay drive with hay and financial donations.

Through contacts with Heyfield Lions Club, Mr Hammond said the hay would get to those communities hardest hit by the fires.

The brainwave of local businessman Michael Daniels, the local hay drive began in mid-December with the assistance of Warragul Lions Club and local contractor Duncan McNeil to offer much needed relief to struggling East Gippsland farmers.

Mr Daniels wanted grass on his land development to be utilised as feed instead of going to waste.

Whilst the bushfires have seen the hay drive get “a lot bigger than anticipated”, Mr Hammond said the club was focused on meeting demand over the next 12 weeks.

“What we’re trying to do now is ramp it up,” he said. “We’re willing to take donations of money or hay. Us, as a service club, need to get up and try to help the community.”

The club has already collected some 500 round bales of hay. These will be transported to East Gippsland this weekend.

Club vice president Tom Nunan said many communities affected in East Gippsland fell into the same district as the Warragul Lions Club.