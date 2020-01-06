$30,000 presented to local community groups

More than $30,000 was presented to 13 community groups at the quarterly cheque presentation for Drouin and District Community Bank Branch.

The presentation was held at the Drouin Golf and Country Club to celebrate successful community investment recipients. In total, $30,010 was distributed.

The recipients included Warragul Camera Club, Warragul Bonsai Group, Drouin Ficifolia Festival, Committee for Drouin, Drouin Picnic Racing Club, Longwarry Cricket Club, Lardner and District Primary School, Vietnam Veterans of Australia – Eastern Group, Drouin RSL sub-branch, Longwarry Heritage Truck Show, Modella Community Christmas, Treasure Your Chest Chix and Drouin Football Club on behalf of the Drouin Recreation Reserve.

Warragul Camera Club will use the grant for its 2020 National Photographic Exhibition of which the bank is a gold level sponsor. The exhibition, to be held in May, gives photographers the opportunity to have their work competitively assessed whilst also promoting photography as a pastime to the wider community.

Warragul Bonsai Group’s grant was sponsorship for its recent public exhibition of work as part of Seniors Week. Open to the public, it included fine examples of the artform.

Drouin Ficifolia Festival accepted the grant as sponsorship for the 2020 festival to be held in February. Now in its 32nd year, the bank are long-time supporters of this free community event. The theme for 2020 will be sporting greats, both past and present.

The Committee for Drouin gained funds to sponsor the Drouin Skatepark Competition. Now in its fourth year, the competition attracts local daredevils to show off their skills on scooters, BMX freestyle bicycles and skateboards.