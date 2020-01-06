The EDFL have released next seasons fixture, with Round 1 kicking off on April 4th next year.
Prior to Round 1, Lang Lang will host Poowong at their brand new home ground on Caldermeade Road. The Tigers will be hoping the new home ground will reinvigorate the side, looking to improve on a vastly disappointing two win season last year.
There will be no matches across the Easter weekend, while the Queens Birthday long weekend will also see fields left empty. There will also be no senior interleague on the menu this season after it was controversially scrapped earlier in the year.
Round 3 sees Anzac Day falling on a Saturday this season and games will go ahead, however, clubs may request to play on Sunday the 26th out of respect to the important public holiday.
Neerim South will be playing away throughout the season, with their home ground being redeveloped, adding a little extra hurdle for last year’s top four finishers to overcome. They’ll be holding games at Lang Lang, Drouin, Yarragon and Nilma-Darnum throughout the year in place of the Neerim South Rec Reserve.
Round 6 will see the grand final rematch, with Ellinbank hosting Longwarry which is sure to be a fiery clash. The Eagles will be looking to avenge their 39 point loss to the Crows in the big dance last year, a controversial week leading up doing no favours for their premiership hopes last season.
Next season will again feature a final five finals system, with week one of finals kicking off with the first qualifying final on Saturday the 22nd of August, followed by the first elimination final the next day. The grand final will be played on the 12th of September.
Two top four sides will headline Round 1, with Longwarry facing Neerim South in the first match of the season, while last years ladder leaders Ellinbank ease into the season against Yarragon who only managed the four wins last season.
2020 EDFL fixture released
