Perfect picnic weather greets Drouin Boxing Day races

The Drouin Picnic Races have been run and won without a hitch under beautiful sunny skies at the Drouin Racing Club on Boxing Day.

It was a father-son combination that took home the Drouin Cup title, with Derek the Viking, ridden by Max Keenan and trained by Alan Keenan, crossing the line first in front of the large crowd of over 1500 people.

Drouin and District Racing Club president Warren Lowrie said it was noticeably busier this year in comparison to last.

“A goal for us was to grow the day each year and we saw a jump in the numbers this year for sure. We want it to be a place where families can come and enjoy some racing, while unwinding after a busy Christmas day,” he said.

With many activities to keep the kids entertained throughout the day, including face painting, a jumping castle and a team from Kelly Sports running various cricket and tug of war games, Mr Lowrie said the Boxing Day races have somewhat transformed in the past few years.

“We’ve definitely noticed more and more families have started to come along which is great. We really wanted to push that family vibe and I think that message has gotten through,” he said.

Club treasurer Greg Cole added “it really was just a perfect day, the weather, combined with the amount of people was great”.

“We had no issues, everyone behaved themselves and it led to a really great day,” he said.

Mr Cole was also awarded life membership, with the racing club and community recognising the wonderful work he has done throughout the past 15 years. He said it was a nice feeling to be given such a prestigious award.