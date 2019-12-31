Melissa Rankine farewelled after 24 years at Oak Street Kinder

Local kindergarten teacher Melissa Rankine was farewelled after 24 years at Oak Street Kindergarten in Drouin with a surprise-filled morning.

Melissa, who is taking long service leave before embarking on retirement, was left shocked when her colleagues surprised her with a ceremony to acknowledge the teacher in charge.

In addition to a performance by the children, a feature was the unveiling of a plaque acknowledging her service. Showcasing the words “Learning through Play”, the plaque will be displayed at the entrance of the kindergarten.

“It was quite a shock,” reflected Melissa. “It was lovely to share the time that we’ve had together and celebrate change.”

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve worked at a kinder that was embraced by the community before I started,” she said.

Through dedication of staff, Melissa believes that was still true 24 years on and “I feel very privileged to be part of that”.

Melissa said some of the big changes throughout her 24 years at Oak Street Kindergarten included the change to 15-hour programs and the kinder doubling in size.