Four local golfers take on the Longest Day challenge for cancer

Ever since Greek soldier Philippides ran the 26 miles from Marathon to Athens to deliver the news of the Greeks Army’s victory over the Persians (and as legend has it dropped dead on the spot) people have been fascinated by extremes in athletic performance.

The marathon has been one of the highest profile events at the Olympics as people marvel at the speed and endurance of the world’s best long-distance runners.

Another popular pastime, golf, is often denigrated by other athletes as a good walk spoiled and a game rather than a sport. Imagine if the skill of golf was combined with the gruelling nature of the marathon?

Well that is exactly what happened at Drouin Golf Club recently as four local golfers completed 72 holes in one day as part of the Cancer Council of Australia’s “Longest Day.” This is not to compare running at top speed for 42 odd kilometres to 72 holes of golf – however some golfers might say that pushing a buggy and having to swing up to 400 times makes the latter much harder!

The Longest Day is a charity golf event organised by the Cancer Council of Australia which sees participants complete four rounds of golf in one day. A total of 1921 players teed off across the country with a total of 138,312 golf holes completed.

Matthew Long, Kevin Thorpe, Mike Santo and Nick Rowe teed off with some trepidation at 5.45am - aware that between them they faced 36-40kms of walking and somewhere between 1200-1300 swings of a golf club between them.

While seasoned golfers, apart from basketball and football identity Mike Santo, the group’s peak athletic powers was probably behind them. A regular golf round of 18 holes takes in the order of four hours but due to Drouin High School teacher Kevin Thorpe needing to attend his daughter’s grade six graduation at 6.30pm, the team was going to need to average close to three hours a round over the four rounds – a seemingly ambitious clip.