Fond farewell for courageous young woman

A courageous young woman said a fond farewell from St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School after achieving her education dream.

Year 12 student Roshaun Watson arrived at St Paul’s from a remote community in Western Australia in 2016 with a dream of completing her VCE.

Moving from the other side of the country, away from everything she knew, Roshaun has taken advantage of the opportunity she created. She now returns to Western Australia with her VCE obtained and permanent work secured.

Roshaun quickly became an inspiration to all after arrived in Warragul with her sister and staying with a school family to commence her education.

During her time at St Paul’s, she was able to look at career pathways and two years ago found the ANZ Indigenous Traineeship program. This program allowed Roshaun to work at the local ANZ Bank one day a week, complete a Certificate III in Financial Services and also obtain her VCE.

It was an ambitious endeavour, but Roshaun had the determination to succeed.

At the end of 2019, she has achieved all three of these goals, alongside securing permanent work and future study with ANZ in Port Hedland in Western Australia, close to her family and her home.