Baw Baw police warn residents to stay vigilant as crime stats rise

Baw Baw police services area inspector Alison Crombie has warned residents not to become complacent as crime statistics continue to rise.

Latest crime data recently released by the Crime Statistics Agency showed a 17.2 per cent increase in the number of offences recorded for the 12 month period ending in September.

Statistics for the number of criminal incidents and recorded offences in Baw Baw were both well above state averages. The number of criminal incidents per 100,000 population was 6731 compared to 6032 for the state.

The number of offences per 100,000 population in Baw Baw was 9290 compared with the state average of 8024. Other Gippsland municipalities were: Latrobe – 18,620; Cardinia – 5722; and Bass Coast – 7045.

Insp Crombie said unfortunately trends in Baw Baw were not reversing and crime continued to rise.

As a positive to the increased trend, Insp Crombie said she hoped the calls for more police in the area were being heard.

For the 12 month period, the number of incidents increased 16.8 per cent compared to the state average of 3.7 per cent.

Thefts from cars continue to be the biggest area of concern, increasing 35 per cent from 348 to 471.

Victim reports showed thefts increased 29 per cent while burglaries were up 32 per cent.

However, the number of assaults dropped in the 12 month period from 423 to 348, representing a 17.7 per cent decrease.

A positive outcome in the data was a 5.5 per cent decrease in the number of family violence incidents from 849 to 802.

“Usually when the family violence unit starts, people get the confidence and if they are doing their jobs properly, we see a drop"