Uliando, Myers lead Warragul to CBL title

The Warragul Warriors has taken home its ninth CBL title, defeating the Southern Peninsula Sharks 100-87 in Korumburra on Saturday night.

After falling twice to the Sharks during the regular season, the Warriors were the underdogs as the ball tipped. With Sharks main man Matthew Brasser on his mind after an incredible 53-point outing in their last game, coach Mike Santo tasked Ambu Uliando with the defensive assignment and he didn’t disappoint.

Uliando kept the league leading scorer under wraps when it mattered, never giving him an inch of space to work in, while also hitting the scoreboard early as the Warriors jumped the Sharks thanks to a 12-point first quarter from Jarryd Moss.

The Warriors played terrific team-oriented basketball, with the ball zipping around the court to find the open man. Young gun Murray Myers stepped up for the side, stretching the Warrior lead to 11 points as the Sharks called timeout, looking for a way to get their star man Brasser into the contest.

It wasn’t to be however, as Uliando continued to keep the guard quiet, not allowing him to get into a rhythm, with the Warriors taking a sizable 49-38 lead into halftime on the back of Myers 13 first half points.

Santo urged his team to continue to keep up the pace and not rest on their laurals and Murray Myers took that on board. He began the third quarter with six straight points, giving the Warriors their biggest lead of the night as Warragul took control of the contest in every way.

Uliando, continuing to clamp down on Brasser, managed to get free himself and hit a big three to give the Warriors more breathing space as the capacity crowd in Korumburra sensed an upset was on the cards.