Salvos pack 110 hampers for families this Christmas

A real community effort produced joy and smiles to 110 needy families last week leading into Christmas.

A visit to the Warragul Salvation Army on Tuesday saw volunteers of all ages packing food hampers for families doing it tough in the local community.

The volunteers came from the church together with some East Tarago Venturers from Warragul Scout Group. More than half were young faces.

After packing the hampers with non-perishable food and Christmas goodies, the volunteers filled tables with children’s toys ahead of pickup on Wednesday.

In addition to a food hamper, Warragul Salvation Army captain Angela Locke said those 110 families and individuals in need selected children’s toys if required and received a voucher to purchase fresh produce and meat.

Ms Locke praised the volunteers who assisted and said some families start registering for the hampers in October.

“It’s a real community effort,” she said.

Many community groups have contributed to this year’s hampers. The Warragul and Drouin Gazette are amongst those who acted as a drop-off point for donations whilst Bunnings again donated the washing baskets.